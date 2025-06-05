LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /US-Iran nuclear Deal: Trump says Putin has offered to participate in negotiations with Iran
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 05, 2025, 09:36 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 09:36 IST
US-Iran nuclear Deal: Trump says Putin has offered to participate in negotiations with Iran
Videos Jun 05, 2025, 09:36 IST

US-Iran nuclear Deal: Trump says Putin has offered to participate in negotiations with Iran

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has rejected a U.S. proposal for a nuclear deal, calling it against the interests of Tehran, and vowed that Iran will not abandon its uranium enrichment.

Trending Topics

trending videos