/US-Iran Ceasefire: Confusion Over Peace Proposal

Published: Apr 08, 2026, 23:30 IST | Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 23:30 IST
Uncertainty is growing around the US-Iran ceasefire as both sides appear to be working with different versions of the peace proposal. While talks are expected to begin on April 10 in Islamabad, key details remain disputed. Trump has insisted that certain shared lists have nothing to do with the negotiations, adding to the confusion. With major disagreements over nuclear terms and regional scope, the ceasefire looks increasingly fragile even before formal talks begin.