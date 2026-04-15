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US Grocery Bills Rise as Beef Costs Climb

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Apr 15, 2026, 11:45 IST | Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 11:45 IST
Beef prices in the U.S. continue to rise sharply, even as some other food staples ease. Ground beef and steak prices are now up nearly 16 percent from a year ago.

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