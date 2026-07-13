/US gas prices stuck near record highs even as oil cools

It's July and gas is still painfully expensive. Even though oil prices have eased and that "war premium" has faded, US drivers aren't seeing relief at the pump. Gasoline and diesel margins just hit record highs, and peak summer travel is piling on more pressure. So where's all your money going? From refinery bottlenecks to strong demand, we break down why fuel inflation is sticking around and what it means for your road trips and wallet this summer.