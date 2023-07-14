US: Federal Trade Commission to investigate ChatGPT maker

The US Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into open AI, the creators of ChatGPTs or practises related to the AI-driven chat box. The FTC sent a 20-page request for recordings last week, inquiring how open AI is addressing risks related to its AI models. A separate investigation into whether the company is acting unfairly or deceptively is also ongoing. The investigation is based on claims that the makers have violated data protection laws, endangering personal reputations and data. Whether open AI is doing enough to allay worries about its safety is one of the key questions being investigated.