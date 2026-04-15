/US Eases Sanctions On Venezuela Central Bank

Published: Apr 15, 2026, 17:45 IST | Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 17:45 IST
In a major policy shift, the United States has eased sanctions on Venezuela’s central bank and key financial institutions, allowing them to reconnect with the global financial system. The move is expected to boost Venezuela’s struggling economy by enabling transactions, remittances, and access to international banking. While not a complete rollback, the decision signals a gradual thaw in ties and a push to stabilise the country’s economic situation.