/US Congress takes action over alleged Christian persecution

The US House of Representatives has approved an amendment that would freeze all US financial assistance to Nigeria over concerns about the alleged persecution of Christians. The measure would withhold 100% of US aid until the Secretary of State certifies that Nigeria has taken effective steps to prevent religiously motivated violence, protect Christian communities, and hold perpetrators accountable. The amendment, sponsored by Republican Congressman Greg Steube, is now part of the State Department's spending bill but still requires approval from the US Senate before becoming law. Nigerian authorities have rejected the allegations, insisting that religious freedoms are being protected.