/US Climate Records Toppled Again; Extreme Heat Spike Intensifies in Several States

Published: Apr 09, 2026, 14:00 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 14:00 IST
The United States is experiencing record-breaking temperatures as extreme heat spikes intensify across multiple states. Recent data shows that several regions are shattering previous climate records, affecting public health, agriculture, and energy consumption. Officials are urging residents to take precautions amid heatwaves, while scientists warn that rising global temperatures are driving more frequent and severe heat events.