US charges Indian in a 'plot to kill'

A U.S. court has charged an Indian citizen for involvement in a plot to murder US-based Khalistani terrorist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. While India has formed a high-level committee to probe the allegations, the indictment is bound to have significant implications for India-U.S. relations. Vikram Chandra analyses this aspect with Arun Kumar Singh, former Ambassador to the US, and Lisa Curtis, Director, of Indo-Pacific Security Program, Centre for A New American Security on The India Story.