US: Chaos at Anthony Fauci's final address; White House Secretary gets into heated debate

US' Anthony Fauci gave his final address after 50 years of service. Much like his tenure, controversy erupted at Fauci's final address as well - when at his final White House press conference descended into a chaos during the question and answer session. This after a journalist shouted a question out of order - the question was about the origin of Covid?