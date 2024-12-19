The United States has assured the safety of the Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra after a threat by India-listed terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
US Assures Safety of Indian Envoy Vinay Kwatra Amid Threats From Pannun
