US and India navigate tech trade amid new regulations

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
US trade chief Katherine Tai has expressed worries over India’s newly mandated import licenses for laptops, tablets, and personal computers. The move, set to take effect soon, is raising eyebrows not only for its potential impact on major tech players like Apple and Dell but also for its implications on local manufacturing and trade relations.

