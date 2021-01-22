US and EU to collaborate on COVID-19 pandemic, climate change

Jan 22, 2021
The European Union hailed Joe Biden's inauguration later on Wednesday as U.S. president as a "new dawn" for Europe and the United States, while insisting U.S. technology companies should be regulated to stop the "dark forces" of hate speech online.
