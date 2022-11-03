US accuses North Korea of sending weapons to Russia, Pyongyang denies

Published: Nov 03, 2022, 04:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Russia Ukraine War is strengthening the anti-West bloc - China, Russia, Iran and now North Korea have joined the tide. The US thinks that North Korea is supplying Russia with artillery shells and says that the operation seems to be a covert one.
