Published: May 19, 2025, 08:37 IST | Updated: May 19, 2025, 08:37 IST
UP Man Arrested For Allegedly Spying For Pakistan's ISI Agents
In India's ongoing crackdown on terrorism, security forces are battling terrorists and shutting down their support networks inside the country. In a major action on Pakistan's espionage network, the Haryana state police arrested several people, including a popular YouTuber and travel blogger allegedly spying for Pakistan. On 16th of May, Haryana-based travel vlogger Joti Malhotra was arrested for allegedly sharing details of national interest with Pakistanis. Watch in for more details!