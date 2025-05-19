UP Man Arrested For Allegedly Spying For Pakistan's ISI Agents

In India's ongoing crackdown on terrorism, security forces are battling terrorists and shutting down their support networks inside the country. In a major action on Pakistan's espionage network, the Haryana state police arrested several people, including a popular YouTuber and travel blogger allegedly spying for Pakistan. On 16th of May, Haryana-based travel vlogger Joti Malhotra was arrested for allegedly sharing details of national interest with Pakistanis. Watch in for more details!