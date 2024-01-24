Unrest rocks Comoros after presidential polls

Africa’s 2024 election season – comprising 19 presidential and general polls – got off to an unpromising and alarming start this past week. After the re-election of President Azali Assoumani to an effective fifth term, violent protests against the result broke out in Moroni, the capital of Comoros. The government responded by imposing a night-time curfew and deploying the army on the streets. The United Nations commissioner for human rights appealed for calm and for the authorities to show restraint in dealing with the protests.