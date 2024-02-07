United States unleashes deadly airstrikes on Iranian proxies in Iraq & Syria

In less than 30 minutes, the United States struck 85 targets spread across 7 cities in Iraq and Syria. These American airstrikes were carried out as a reprisal against a drone attack on an American base in Jordan, in which 3 American soldiers were killed and 40 others were injured. And according to the United States, this is just the beginning of a multi-tiered response. Even though both the Americans and the Iranians have repeatedly insisted that neither side wants a full-blown conflict. What is abundantly clear is that the Israel-Gaza war that began on the 7th of October has spread way beyond the frontiers of Gaza. By backing the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip to the hilt, the United States is getting more and more involved in this new West Asia conflict. And even if the political leaders at this moment are not willing to say it out loud, what is playing out is a subtle but steady proxy war between the United States and Iran. Our next report will get you the details