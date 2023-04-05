United States refuses to give up its obsession for deadly guns | World at War

Three young children and three staff members were killed in Nashville on 27th of March. When a heavily armed former student carried out a meticulously planned attack at a private elementary school. The 28-year-old attacker, who identified as a transgender, was shot dead by police. Even though the motive has not yet been ascertained, the attacker was said to be under doctor's care for 'emotional disorder'. America is, once again, stunned and is left numb by the bloodshed at a school campus. Mohammed Saleh explores the gun-violence epidemic that is tearing America's soul.