United Nations estimates over 800,000 could flee Sudan if fighting continues | World At War

The civil war in Sudan has brought life to a standstill. While the focus of the foreign media has been on diplomats and foreign nationals who got caught in the violence that suddenly exploded in this head-butting contest between the two generals, few have focused their attention on the common people of Sudan. Remember, civil wars, ethnic conflicts and social strife is not new to the people of Sudan. But even then, this is a conflict like no other that has gripped the country in the last few decades. Be it in the ethnic violence of Darfur, or Blue Nile and the Southern Kardofan crisis.