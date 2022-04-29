UNICEF warns against global measles outbreaks after cases surge across the globe

Published: Apr 29, 2022, 12:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Measles cases have surged by nearly 80% across the world. According to a new report by the United Nations, the rise in measles cases is a dire warning and it could mean that the outbreak of other diseases is likely to be on the way.
Read in App