Ukraine using drones to detect mines

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Russia has turned Ukraine Into a giant minefield. It’s estimated that around 30 % of Ukraine has been contaminated with landmines. What's even worse? Removing them is proving to be difficult. But it seems technology could prove to be of some help. Here is more.

