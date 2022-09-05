Ukraine: Two IAEA staff expected to stay at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on 'permanent basis'

Published: Sep 05, 2022, 06:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Two IAEA mission members are expected to stay at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on a "permanent basis," Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said on Monday.
