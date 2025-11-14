/Ukraine Strikes Back After U.S. Rejects Tomahawk Missiles Request

Published: Nov 14, 2025, 19:53 IST | Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 19:53 IST
Russia has launched its biggest aerial assault on Kyiv in months, triggering a fierce counterstrike from Ukraine just days after Washington denied Kyiv’s request for Tomahawk cruise missiles. Ukrainian forces responded with long-range missile attacks targeting key Russian positions, escalating tensions across the frontline. This video breaks down the strikes, U.S. reluctance, and what this intensifying exchange means for the war’s next phase.