Ukraine: Russia Black Sea Commander Viktor Sokolov killed in Crimea's Sevastopol

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Ukraine's Special Forces has claimed that it killed the Commander, Viktor Sokolov, of the Russian Black Sea fleet in Crimea's Sevastopol, along with 33 other officers in last week's missile attack.

