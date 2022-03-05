LIVE TV
Russia declares ceasefire in two Ukrainian cities for evacuations
'Green light for bombing': Zelensky lashes out at NATO for ruling out Ukraine no-fly zone
Russia intensifies crackdown on 'fake' reports, blocks Twitter, Facebook
At least three plots to assassinate Ukrainian President Zelensky foiled in last week
Russia all set to 'bombard' Ukrainian cities ‘into submission,' will deploy 1,000 more mercenaries
UK volunteer groups raise $72 million for people affected by Ukraine's invasion
Another Indian student shot in Kyiv, hospitalised
Months before Russian invasion, US started sending missiles, ammunition to Ukraine
Useless Cold War relics? Hundreds of German anti-aircraft missiles pledged to Ukraine unsafe, says report
UK government may handover Russian oligarchs’ seized properties to Ukrainian refugees, says Raab
Ukraine President Zelensky makes clarion call to Europeans amid the ongoing Russian invasion
Mar 05, 2022, 04:50 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine President Zelensky made a clarion call to Europeans. German banners called world to stand with humanity.
