/Ukraine peace talks: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets Ukrainian delegation in Florida

Published: Dec 01, 2025, 08:17 IST | Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 08:17 IST
U.S. and Ukrainian officials held what both sides called productive talks on Sunday about a Russia peace deal, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressing optimism about progress despite challenges to ending the more than 3-year-long war. Rubio met with a Ukrainian delegation led by a new chief negotiator in Florida, his home state, for talks that he said were meant to create a pathway for Ukraine to remain sovereign and independent.