Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 03, 2025, 08:45 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 08:45 IST
Ukraine Left Scrambling After US Halts Some Arms Shipments
Videos Jul 03, 2025, 08:45 IST

Ukraine is scrambling to respond after the U.S. government announced a pause in shipments of air-defense and precision. Watch to know more!

