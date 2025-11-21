/Ukraine Faces Tough Peace Deal Drafted by U.S. & Russia, Giving Up Territory, Capping Military

Russia-Ukraine War: The United States, working with Russia, has drafted a 28-point peace plan that would force Ukraine to make significant concessions, including ceding Crimea, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions to Russia and reducing its armed forces by more than half. The proposal includes strict security guarantees modeled on NATO’s Article 5, promising coordinated military responses if Russia violates the agreement. The plan also calls for Ukraine to hold elections within 100 days and for all parties to receive amnesty. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has agreed to work constructively with the U.S. on the plan, which seeks to end the four-year conflict but has sparked deep divisions domestically and internationally.