Ukraine continues its counter-offensive, Kyiv claims 6,000 sq km of land retaken

Published: Sep 13, 2022, 11:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Ukraine claims to have taken back control of nearly 2000 sq. km of land from Russian troops, including 20 villages ad towns and the strategic city of Izium. Russian troops continue to control early a fifth of Ukraine.
Read in App