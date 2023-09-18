UK: Russel Brand accused of sexual assault, comedian denies criminal allegations

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
Comedian and actor Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse. He has been accused of raping and sexually abusing four women during the peak of his career between 2006 and 2013. Meanwhile, Brand has denied all the charges against him.

