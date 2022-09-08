UK Prime Minister Liz Truss lays out plans to cap soaring energy costs

Published: Sep 08, 2022, 06:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss laid out plans to cap soaring energy costs. Truss said that energy price cap will be fixed at £2500 a year from October. There will be a six-month support scheme for businesses.
