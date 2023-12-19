videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
UK PM Rishi Sunak to call for general elections in 2024, as per reports
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 19, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
United Kingdom to head for the General Elections in 2024. UK PM Rishi Sunak is expected to call for the polls next year. However, there is no clarity on the exact date yet.
trending now
Japan, US, South Korea share real-time data on North Korea's missiles | World News | WION
JN.1 sub-variant cases surge worldwide; India, Singapore, UK among many nations to report rise
Comcast Xfinity accounts hacked, notifies users of data breach | World News | WION
Israel-Hamas war: Hamas posts video of three elderly hostages pleading for release
India's opposition bloc key meet underway amidst the mass suspension of MPs from Parliament
recommended videos
UK PM Rishi Sunak to call for general elections in 2024, as per reports
UK General Elections: PM Rishi Sunak to call for Elections in 2024 | WION
North Korea: Kim Jong-Un sees Hwasong-18 missile launch, images released a day after test firing
COVID resurges in India | 260 cases in one day | States issue advisories | WION Live Discussion
India Opposition 2023: Key meet in Delhi | "We, not me" unity theme
recommended videos
UK PM Rishi Sunak to call for general elections in 2024, as per reports
UK General Elections: PM Rishi Sunak to call for Elections in 2024 | WION
North Korea: Kim Jong-Un sees Hwasong-18 missile launch, images released a day after test firing
COVID resurges in India | 260 cases in one day | States issue advisories | WION Live Discussion