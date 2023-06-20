UK MPs urge Sunak to reconsider visit by controversial Chinese official

In a letter to the prime minister, a cross-party group of British MPs and peers has urged him to rethink his decision to permit a top Chinese government official to visit this week. This person is accused of organising the forcible repatriation of hundreds of dissidents, including some from the UK. The leader of the Communist Party of China central committee's foreign division, Liu Jianchao, is scheduled to address the Chatham House think tank and meet with UK lawmakers.