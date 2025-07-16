LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 16, 2025, 09:44 IST
UK lifts gag order on Afghan data breach
A British court has lifted the unprecedented super injunction on the reporting of a military data leak in 2022 that risked the lives of hundreds of thousands of Afghans. Watch in for more details!

