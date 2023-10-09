UK: Labour bid to return to power after more than a decade

Updated: Oct 09, 2023
In anticipation of a general election that is anticipated for next year, the Labour Party of Britain is set to begin its annual conference on Sunday. The party has been in opposition for over ten years. Leading up to the four-day event in northwest England, Labour under Keir Starmer is confident after winning a significant local election and has a significant lead over the ruling Conservatives in opinion polls.

