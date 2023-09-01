UK: Junior and senior doctors to strike together for the first time in NHS history

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
For the first time in the history of the NHS, junior physicians and consultants in England will walk out on the same days in a dramatic escalation of their contentious wage dispute with the government. The British Medical Association attributed the decision to organize stoppages involving both categories of medical professionals to ministers' failure to bargain over doctors' salaries.

