UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman under fire for Asylum comments | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Home Secretary Suella Braverman is facing criticism over her comments on United Nations Refugee Convention. In Washington Parliament, she was questioned whether the UN Agencies' fit in today's time? Watch the video to know what she replied to it.

