LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /UK heatwave: Amber heat alerts in place as UK temperatures stay very high

UK heatwave: Amber heat alerts in place as UK temperatures stay very high

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 15:42 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 15:42 IST
The UK is currently experiencing its third official heatwave of 2026, with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office maintaining Amber Heat-Health Alerts across most of England.

Trending Topics

trending videos