Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Feb 17, 2026, 09:45 IST | Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 09:45 IST
UK Government Drops Election Delay Plan After Legal Pressure, Farage Claims Victory
The UK government has abandoned its controversial plan to delay elections following mounting legal pressure and a formal challenge. The Labour government’s retreat comes amid criticism from opposition figures and constitutional experts who argued the move undermined democratic norms. Nigel Farage declared the reversal a victory, stating that “democracy has been defended.” The episode has intensified political tensions, raising questions about electoral processes, legal oversight, and the balance of power in British politics.

