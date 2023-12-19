LIVE TV

UK General Elections: Rishi Sunak calls for elections in 2024

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
United Kingdom to head for the General Elections in 2024. UK PM Rishi Sunak is expected to call for the polls next year. However, there is no clarity on the exact date yet.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos