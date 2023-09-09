UK: Former Boris Johnson aide Dominic Cummings ‘plots new party to end rotten Tory horror show'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
The former chief of staff for Boris Johnson is planning to launch a new political party to challenge the Conservatives in the next election. It is "time to build a startup," according to Dominic Cummings, to "replace the rotten Tories and win in 2028."

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos