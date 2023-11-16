World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
UK | David Cameron return: Greensill lobbying scandal overshadows Cameron's return
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 16, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
UK's former PM David Cameron has returned as the country's new foreign secretary. The appointment has triggered criticism due to Cameron's scandal.
trending now
South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa says, 'Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza strip'
You have failed to deliver: Braverman to PM Rishi Sunak
UK | David Cameron return: Greensill lobbying scandal overshadows Cameron's return
UK: Starmer faces major rebellion over Gaza stance
Israel-Palestine war | US' Joe Biden: Not realistic to expect Israel to stop military actions
recommended videos
Myanmar rebel groups take control of a border post with India, capture several towns | WION
Xi-Biden meet: Biden asked Xi Jinping to respect Taiwanese elections
Israel-Palestine war: Iran's Supreme leader Khamenei refuses request from Hamas to join the war
France issues warrant against Syrian President Assad
Xi Jinping, Joe Biden highlight significance of ties amid global challenges
recommended videos
Myanmar rebel groups take control of a border post with India, capture several towns | WION
Xi-Biden meet: Biden asked Xi Jinping to respect Taiwanese elections
Israel-Palestine war: Iran's Supreme leader Khamenei refuses request from Hamas to join the war
France issues warrant against Syrian President Assad