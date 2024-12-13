The National Health Service in England is facing an unprecedented surge in flu cases, with hospitalizations increasing by a staggering 70% in just one week. Health leaders are warning of a tidal wave of flu hitting hospitals amid concerns over the service's ability to cope with the rising demand. According to the latest figures, an average of 1,861 flu patients were hospitalized daily last week, including 66 in critical care beds. Watch in for more details!
UK Braces For Winter Flu Crisis: NHS Warns Of 'Tidal Wave' Of Flu As Cases Spike
