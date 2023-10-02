UK awards $4 BN contract to build Aukus nuclear submarines

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
As part of the AUKUS initiative with Australia and the US, the UK has given three UK businesses a 4 billion pound ($4.9 billion) contract to design and build an attack submarine powered by nuclear energy.

