/UCL: Liverpool Get Isak Boost, But Fans Fear PSG Thrashing

Published: Apr 08, 2026, 21:00 IST | Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 21:00 IST
Six-time European champions Liverpool face reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain in a high-stakes Champions League quarter-final clash. Despite a major boost with Alexander Isak returning to the squad, confidence among Liverpool fans appears to be at an all-time low. With recent performances raising serious doubts, many fear a heavy defeat against PSG. Has Arne Slot lost the trust of the fans or can Liverpool rise once again on a big European night?