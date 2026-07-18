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U.S. wealth gap hits record since 2008 crash
U.S. wealth gap hits record since 2008 crash
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jul 18, 2026, 11:27 IST
| Updated:
Jul 18, 2026, 11:27 IST
America's wealth pyramid has never had a sharper point. A minuscule fraction of Americans now controls wealth equivalent to nearly 12% of total U.S. national income.
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