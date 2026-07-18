LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /U.S. wealth gap hits record since 2008 crash

U.S. wealth gap hits record since 2008 crash

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 11:27 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 11:27 IST
America's wealth pyramid has never had a sharper point. A minuscule fraction of Americans now controls wealth equivalent to nearly 12% of total U.S. national income.

Trending Topics

trending videos