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U.S. think tanks warn of China's pharma leverage

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 19:27 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 19:27 IST
China's influence over global supply chains extends far beyond rare earths. It has quietly become the world's largest supplier of pharmaceutical ingredients that form the backbone of modern medicines.

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