/U.S. Continues Patriot Missile Talks With Ukraine Despite Trump's Concerns | Patriot Missile Deal

The United States is reportedly continuing discussions on allowing Ukraine to produce Patriot interceptor missiles, despite President Donald Trump expressing reservations about transferring such advanced defense technology. According to Reuters, U.S. officials, defense manufacturers, and Ukrainian representatives are exploring several options, including producing selected Patriot missile components for final assembly in Germany, integrating Ukraine into existing European production programs, or manufacturing a lower-cost PAC-3 interceptor variant. Trump has emphasized the need to protect sensitive U.S. defense technology, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to call for more air defense systems as Russia intensifies missile and drone attacks.