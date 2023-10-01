Turkey Parliament Attack: Suicide bomb attack reported just before Parliament was set to meet

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
On Sunday, there was a suicide bombing close to Turkey's parliament in Ankara. Around 12 p.m., two assailants "arrived in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our Ministry of the Interior, and carried out a bomb attack," according to the interior ministry. They arrived in a commercial vehicle.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos