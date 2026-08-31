/Turkey ferry tragedy: Captain detained as search for survivors continues

Published: Aug 31, 2026, 19:20 IST | Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 19:20 IST
A ferry disaster near Northern Cyprus has triggered a major rescue operation after powerful waves struck a passenger vessel en route to Turkey. Authorities say the ferry capsized and is now completely submerged beneath the sea. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed support for ongoing rescue and recovery efforts as emergency teams race against time. Investigators have detained the captain and seven crew members as they examine the circumstances that led to the tragedy.